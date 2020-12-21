Advertisement

Senator Ernst gets the COVID vaccine

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst posted a photo on Twitter of her getting her first COVID-19 vaccination shot on Sunday, December 20, 2020.(Twitter/@SenJoniErnst)
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Joni Ernst received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday.

Ernst shared a photo on Twitter of her receiving the shot, saying she took it at the recommendation of the Office of the Attending Physician.

In follow-up Tweets, she encouraged all Iowans and Americans do get the vaccine when it becomes available.

She also thanked Operation Warp Speed for their work to help defeat the virus and encouraged others to continue to practice social distancing and other health precautions.

