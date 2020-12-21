Senator Ernst gets the COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Joni Ernst received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday.

Ernst shared a photo on Twitter of her receiving the shot, saying she took it at the recommendation of the Office of the Attending Physician.

1/3 Today, at the recommendation of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/NYa9Z9b0EH — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) December 20, 2020

In follow-up Tweets, she encouraged all Iowans and Americans do get the vaccine when it becomes available.

She also thanked Operation Warp Speed for their work to help defeat the virus and encouraged others to continue to practice social distancing and other health precautions.

3/3 It’s also important that we continue to wear a mask, social distance, and follow CDC guidelines to protect our families, friends, and neighbors. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) December 20, 2020

