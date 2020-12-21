Advertisement

Report: Social media manipulation affects even US senators

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, uses his...
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, uses his smartphone during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Researchers from NATO StratCom, a NATO-accredited research group based in Riga, Latvia, paid three Russian companies 300 euros ($368) to buy 337,768 fake likes, views and shares of posts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok, including content from verified accounts of Senators Grassley and Chris Murphy. Both senators consented to participate. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)(Erin Schaff | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) — A vast, globalized industry of low-cost social media manipulation service providers continues to flourish, distorting both commerce and politics — including the verified social media accounts of two U.S. senators.

That’s according to a new investigation by researchers from the NATO Strategic Communications Center of Excellence.

They paid just 300 euros for 337,768 fake likes, views and shares of posts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok, including content from the verified accounts of Senators Chuck Grassley and Chris Murphy.

Both senators consented to participate in the experiment. The researchers said that while Twitter and Facebook have made some improvements, TikTok appeared defenseless.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign displaying "wear a mask" sits in front of the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center,...
138 people who died from COVID-19 added to Iowa’s total
A fire burns inside an apartment building.
Authorities release name of man killed in Fairfax apartment fire
Kristofer Allan Erlbacher, 28, Woodbine, Iowa, was charged with first-degree murder after a...
Man charged with murder in deadly Iowa hit-and-run
Couple uncovers history when they find old newspapers during home renovation
Cedar Rapids couple uncover history after finding decades-old newspapers during home renovation
File photo
Changes to I-80/I-380 interchange this week

Latest News

An Eastern Iowa couple is worried about where they will stay if Congress doesn’t pass a second...
Legal experts worried about federal eviction moratorium expiring
An Eastern Iowa couple is worried about where they will stay if Congress doesn’t pass a second...
Eastern Iowa couple worries as eviction moratorium nears expiration
I-80
I-80 near West Branch blocked due to crash
Sen. Joni Ernst
Iowa lawmakers reviewing COVID stimulus bill ahead of Monday’s expected vote