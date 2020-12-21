Advertisement

Mild weather into midweek before a Christmas chill invades

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After some December warmth, cold arctic air arrives. Stronger southerly flow ahead of a cold front helps push highs into the upper 30s and lower 40s statewide. The cold front moves through Wednesday bringing the wind around to the northwest. Temperatures crash heading for Christmas Eve. Highs stay in the teens with overnight lows in the single digits. Wind chills near or below zero throughout the day. Scattered rain or snow chances develop ahead of the front. With cold air in place behind the front expect light snow and flurry chances.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire burns inside an apartment building.
Authorities release name of man killed in Fairfax apartment fire
A sign displaying "wear a mask" sits in front of the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center,...
138 people who died from COVID-19 added to Iowa’s total
File photo
Changes to I-80/I-380 interchange this week
Couple uncovers history when they find old newspapers during home renovation
Cedar Rapids couple uncover history after finding decades-old newspapers during home renovation
Kristofer Allan Erlbacher, 28, Woodbine, Iowa, was charged with first-degree murder after a...
Man charged with murder in deadly Iowa hit-and-run

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Some clouds possible in the northeast part of the viewing area.
Windy during the day, clouds could linger for some this evening
Some clouds possible in the northeast part of the viewing area.
First Alert Forecast