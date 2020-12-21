Mild weather into midweek before a Christmas chill invades

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After some December warmth, cold arctic air arrives. Stronger southerly flow ahead of a cold front helps push highs into the upper 30s and lower 40s statewide. The cold front moves through Wednesday bringing the wind around to the northwest. Temperatures crash heading for Christmas Eve. Highs stay in the teens with overnight lows in the single digits. Wind chills near or below zero throughout the day. Scattered rain or snow chances develop ahead of the front. With cold air in place behind the front expect light snow and flurry chances.

