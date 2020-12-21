Advertisement

Limo and party bus services take a hit during the pandemic

By Becky Phelps
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Iowa (KCRG) - Throughout the pandemic, transportation services have taken a serious hit, with fewer events like weddings, or even bars to drive people to and from.

Rick Kruger started Diamond Limousine, in Fairfax, back in 2003, and usually stays busy giving rides in his wide variety of town cars, SUVs, and of course, limos. But this year, business has hit the brakes. “This year has been just absolutely terrible. Weddings, nonexistent. Proms, school events, homecomings,” says Kruger.

Kruger says even corporate travel is down. During a normal year, he gives 5-10 rides to and from the airport every week. Now, he says he’s lucky to get one.

Diamond Limousine isn’t the only transportation company taking a turn in the wrong direction.

The City Limo And Party Bus, based in Davenport, has also hit some detours. They expanded into Cedar Rapids and Iowa City early this year, but co-owner and general manager Kevin Miehe says because of the pandemic, they haven’t been able to do much business there. Holiday lights tours are the only events they’re hosting.

“We’re hoping that with the next round of federal funding, that the PPP loan program will be expanded. We were fortunate enough to get that in the spring, but the money really only lasted about 4 weeks, and we were closed 10 weeks the first time around,” says Miehe.

As for Kruger, he says he’s grateful for the support from his community until he can welcome passengers -safely- back in full force. “I’m just hoping and praying that 2021 will be a better year,” says Kruger.

