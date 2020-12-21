Legal experts worried about federal eviction moratorium expiring

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa couple is worried about where they will stay if Congress doesn’t pass a second stimulus bill, extending the eviction moratorium.

Residents of Iowa, who have been unable to pay rent, have been protected by three different moratoriums since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The state’s moratorium expired in May and was not renewed. A federal moratorium expired at the end of July. Another federal moratorium was approved and lasted until the end of the year.

“I didn’t know what to do when they handed me the cure of payment,” said Barbra Farnstrom of Shellsburg.

Barbra and her husband Victor received the cure for payment in mid-December after not being able to pay their rent. The couple said they were over $800 behind on rent. They used that money to repair their home after the derecho and had to take time off work due to a COVID-19 exposure. That cure for payment essentially started the eviction process. While the couple filed the proper paperwork to qualify for the federal moratorium, that moratorium was set to expire in January. Legal experts said the moratorium expiring was worrisome as they’ve seen a spike each time one ends.

“Our internal numbers for people calling us for help were astronomically high compared to this time last year,” said Iowa Legal Aid Assistant Litigation Director Ericka Petersen.

Legal Aid assists at-risk people and the elderly. Petersen said, in a normal year, about 25% of their caseload has to deal with tenants and landlords. She said due to the pandemic, that number was closer to 45%. There were 71 evictions filed in Linn County. Her concern was that if Congress doesn’t pass another COVID-19 relief package, that number would climb even higher.

Petersen said she wasn’t sure what assistance would come for at-risk Iowans in the current COVID-19 bill, but hopes it would allow families like the Farnstrom’s to stay in their homes until they get their feet back on the ground. As for the Farnstrom’s, Barbra said they were receiving help from HACAP for their past due rent. That allows them to focus on the repairs to their home after the derecho and to catch up on bills.

“People need to keep their faith,” said Barbra. “Everyone is going through a hard time right now. Some have it harder than others.”

