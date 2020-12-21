Lean Cuisine recalls 92,000 pounds of meals

(CNN) – Nestlé is recalling certain Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals, because of possible plastic contamination.

The frozen dinners contain white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy.

The U.S. Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says bits of a broken conveyer belt might be in the potatoes.

#Recall: Nestlé Prepared Foods Recalls Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken Meal Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Co... https://t.co/XBh14p6v5l — USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service (@USDAFoodSafety) December 20, 2020

The meals were produced and packaged on Sept. 2 and have a lot code of 0246595911.

They have an expiration date of Oct. 2021, so some folks still might have them in their freezers.

More than 92,000 pounds of the meals are involved in the recall. The meals were distributed nationwide.

