I-80 near West Branch blocked due to crash

I-80
I-80(Iowa DOT)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - All of westbound Interstate 80 is closed just east of the West Branch exit due to a crash.

The Iowa DOT shows authorities are on scene of the crash that happened just after 4:30 a.m.

Traffic will be rerouted off the interstate through West Liberty, north through Downey, and back on at West Branch.

We’re working to get more details.

