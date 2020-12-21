I-80 near West Branch blocked due to crash

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - All of westbound Interstate 80 is closed just east of the West Branch exit due to a crash.

The Iowa DOT shows authorities are on scene of the crash that happened just after 4:30 a.m.

Traffic will be rerouted off the interstate through West Liberty, north through Downey, and back on at West Branch.

We’re working to get more details.

I-80 WB: Road blocked due to a crash from Exit 259 - County Road X40 to Exit 254 - County Road X30 (West Branch). https://t.co/aCgFO3U0rS — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) December 21, 2020

I-80 (Iowa DOT)

