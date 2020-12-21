Eco Lips will return to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The rapid growth of a lip balm company means moving from Marion back to Cedar Rapids. Eco Lips started in 2003 in the Cherry Building in Newbo.

CEO Steve Shriver says they relocated to their current location on 44th Street in Marion just 2 years ago for more space. That building is 36,000 square feet. At the time, the City of Marion gave the landlord of the building tax credits to be used on building improvements.

“Those improvements stay in Marion you know with an improved building for the next user of that building,” says Nicolas AbouAssaly, Mayor of Marion.

Shriver thought he’d be in Marion much longer.

“Our plan was to be in this building for at least a decade and it lasted two years until we outgrew it which is good and bad news. We love the community here but we needed a bigger space,” he told us.

They found their desired space at 6000 Huntington Court NE in Cedar Rapids.

“86,000 square feet, 25 foot ceilings, great office space, great parking, it’s like it was made for us,” Shriver says.

Mayor AbouAssaly says even though Eco Lips is leaving the city he’s happy the company is staying local to the region.

“We don’t like to see businesses leave the City of Marion but it’s a great thing when a business has to relocate to another part of our region because they’re growing,” he told us.

The move will mean more jobs in the area with plans to hire what they’re calling at least a dozen high-quality positions and 50 production workers over the next year.

For Eco Lips the move means returning to where it all began.

“I love Cedar Rapids, it was, although Marion’s been great you know Cedar Rapids is where our heart’s at,” Shriver told us.

Renovations of the new space are set to start next month as the city will again have another big producer to keep lips feeling their best.

“Between us and Raining Rose here in town we hope that we can make Cedar Rapids the Lip Balm capital of the world,” Shriver says.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board awarded Eco Lips $230,000 in tax benefits for the expansion.

