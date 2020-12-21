Cedar Rapids Salvation Army receives gold coin worth about $1,600

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Salvation Army said it received a one ounce Canadian pure gold coin worth about $1,600 in one of their Linn County area Red Kettles on Saturday.

The donation comes as the Salvation Army enters the final week of its Red Kettle campaign. The Salvation Army said the campaign is sitting at 83 percent of its $711,000 goal as it has had to contend with the coronavirus pandemic and the derecho.

“This is truly a wonderful gift in a time of unbelievable need”, said Captain Shawn DeBaar, Salvation Army Corps Officer. “Our community has dealt with so much this year and The Salvation Army has served a record number of our neighbors due to that need. This gold coin is an affirmation of that work and the knowledge that the need will remain into the new year”.

Four more days of bell ringing remain and all of those days have open shifts. Anyone interested in signing up can do so at registertoring.com.

Gold coin (Cedar Rapids Salvation Army)

