CDC issues recommendations on COVID-19 vaccine for those with history of allergies

(CNN) - The U.S. Centers for disease control and prevention is issuing new allergy guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The recommendations were published on the CDC’s website Saturday.

They suggest that people who have ever had a severe allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis, to any ingredient in a COVID-19 vaccine should not get it, and to consult their doctor about getting the vaccine.

Symptoms can include shortness of breath, a closing of the throat, nausea and dizziness.

Because of possible reactions, the CDC recommends that providers monitor all people for 15 minutes after getting the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.