CDC issues recommendations on COVID-19 vaccine for those with history of allergies

By CNN
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The U.S. Centers for disease control and prevention is issuing new allergy guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The recommendations were published on the CDC’s website Saturday.

They suggest that people who have ever had a severe allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis, to any ingredient in a COVID-19 vaccine should not get it, and to consult their doctor about getting the vaccine.

Symptoms can include shortness of breath, a closing of the throat, nausea and dizziness.

Because of possible reactions, the CDC recommends that providers monitor all people for 15 minutes after getting the vaccine.

