Audit shows $28,000 in improper purchases by Des Moines library worker

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An outside audit found that a Des Moines library employee who died in April improperly charged more than $28,000 to a library credit card.

The auditors the city hired found that Bekki Kirkland made 159 fraudulent transactions between 2016 and 2020.

Roughly one-third of the improper purchases the former office manager made were to purchase prepaid VISA gift cards.

Library staff discovered several suspicious purchases on a credit card Kirkland was authorized to use shortly after her death.

Library Director Sue Woody said in a statement that additional procedures have been put in place to protect library funds in the future.

