Advertisement

600 more Iowans test positive for COVID-19, no additional deaths reported

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health had no additional COVID-19 deaths to report as of Monday at 10:30 a.m., but did report an additional 600 Iowans have tested positive for the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the state’s data shows a total of 267,744 Iowans have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and a total of 3,589 Iowans have died with the virus.

The state is reporting that 3,295 of the reported deaths in Iowa list COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death, and 294 list COVID-19 as a contributing factor.

Additionally the state’s data shows a total of 214,724 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the data the state makes available, 1,933 tests were reported over the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of tests conducted to 1,317,929. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 31 percent.

There are currently a total of 644 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, with 70 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 142 people in the ICU and 70 on ventilators. Hospitalizations have been decreasing over the last few days, but are up on Monday compared to the 639 reported on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire burns inside an apartment building.
Authorities release name of man killed in Fairfax apartment fire
A sign displaying "wear a mask" sits in front of the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center,...
138 people who died from COVID-19 added to Iowa’s total
File photo
Changes to I-80/I-380 interchange this week
Couple uncovers history when they find old newspapers during home renovation
Cedar Rapids couple uncover history after finding decades-old newspapers during home renovation
Kristofer Allan Erlbacher, 28, Woodbine, Iowa, was charged with first-degree murder after a...
Man charged with murder in deadly Iowa hit-and-run

Latest News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the new COVID-19 variant could "be up to 70% more...
Cut off: Britain hit with travel bans over new virus strain
University of Iowa Athletics Department reports 14 more positive cases
Congressional coronavirus committee investigators have found evidence of a “political pressure...
Probe: Trump officials attacked CDC virus reports
CDC issues recommendations on COVID-19 vaccine for those with history of allergies