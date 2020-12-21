600 more Iowans test positive for COVID-19, no additional deaths reported

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health had no additional COVID-19 deaths to report as of Monday at 10:30 a.m., but did report an additional 600 Iowans have tested positive for the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the state’s data shows a total of 267,744 Iowans have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and a total of 3,589 Iowans have died with the virus.

The state is reporting that 3,295 of the reported deaths in Iowa list COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death, and 294 list COVID-19 as a contributing factor.

Additionally the state’s data shows a total of 214,724 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the data the state makes available, 1,933 tests were reported over the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of tests conducted to 1,317,929. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 31 percent.

There are currently a total of 644 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, with 70 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 142 people in the ICU and 70 on ventilators. Hospitalizations have been decreasing over the last few days, but are up on Monday compared to the 639 reported on Sunday.

