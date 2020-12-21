Advertisement

1 dead after fire breaks out at Davenport apartment

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Davenport authorities are trying to determine the cause of a fire that killed one person.

The victim was found Sunday afternoon on the second floor of an apartment building.

The Quad-City Times reports that firefighters encountered smoke in the main hallway and sprinklers activated in the apartment.

The sprinklers had put out the fire, which was contained to the apartment.

Firefighters found the victim dead inside the apartment. The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign displaying "wear a mask" sits in front of the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center,...
138 people who died from COVID-19 added to Iowa’s total
A fire burns inside an apartment building.
Authorities release name of man killed in Fairfax apartment fire
Kristofer Allan Erlbacher, 28, Woodbine, Iowa, was charged with first-degree murder after a...
Man charged with murder in deadly Iowa hit-and-run
Couple uncovers history when they find old newspapers during home renovation
Cedar Rapids couple uncover history after finding decades-old newspapers during home renovation
File photo
Changes to I-80/I-380 interchange this week

Latest News

The CDC is issuing new allergy guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccine.
CDC issues new allergy guidelines for COVID-19 vaccines
A new audit says a Des Moines library employee who died in April charged more than 28-thousand...
New audit finds Des Moines library employee made fraudulent charges using library credit card
The Trump Campaign is once again petitioning to the Supreme court over his loss in the 2020...
Trump campaign files new petition to overturn Pennsylvania ruling
The vaccines can't come soon enough as some doctors worry the holidays could become infectious.
Surgeon General: stay home for the holidays