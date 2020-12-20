Students at Grant Elementary surprised with free new shoes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at Grant Elementary in Cedar Rapids were surprised with free, new shoes on Friday.

Sponsors for Imagine for Youth, a program started by former Iowa Hawkeye player Michah Hyde, chose Grant as this year’s “Kicks for Kids” recipient.

The organization was able to give away 315 pairs of shoes.

“I would say the difference between this year and last year is not only has America been in a pandemic but the Cedar Rapids community was destroyed by a derecho,” said Andre Dawson of the Image for Youth Foundation on the need to help provide new shoes to children.

Five kids also got a “Micah Hyde Golden Ticket” to go to Foot Locker or Finish Line and get another free pair of shoes.

