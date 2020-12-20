Advertisement

Small chance for flurries, wintry mix overnight followed by a mild start to the week

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some cloud cover will push back into the region this evening as a weak clipper moves across the area. This could bring a small chance for flurries and light rain showers to northeastern Iowa overnight and early Monday. Those that are most likely to see precipitation are north of Highway 20, though snowflakes or sprinkles could make it as far south as I-80. Impacts from this system are expected to be low.

Monday looks mild but windy with continued mild temps on Tuesday.

Chances for rain and snow are back in the forecast by Wednesday with a cool down on Christmas Eve.

