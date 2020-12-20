Advertisement

Man charged with murder in deadly Iowa hit-and-run

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PISGAH, Iowa (AP) - A man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash outside a café in western Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release that one count of first-degree murder was filed Friday against 28-year-old Kristofer Allan Erlbacher, of Woodbine, Iowa.

The investigation began just after 10 p.m. Thursday when the hit-and-run was reported outside Dave’s Old Home Cafe in the small town of Pisgah. A man was found dead at the scene.

The release said several witnesses were able to provided details about what happened.

The release said Erlbacher returned to the scene and was taken into custody without further incident.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

Kristofer Allan Erlbacher, 28, Woodbine, Iowa, was charged with first-degree murder after a deadly hit-and-run crash outside a café in western Iowa on Thursday, December 17, 2020.(Harrison County Jail)

