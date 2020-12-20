Advertisement

Iowa State tabbed for Fiesta Bowl, will face off with Oregon

Iowa State to face off with Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl
Iowa State to face off with Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl(KCRG)
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Cyclones (8-3) have accepted an invitation to play in the 2020 Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The Cyclones will be heading to a bowl game for a school-record fourth-straight season and for the 16th time in school history. This is the first time in program history that Iowa State will play in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Iowa State will face off with No. 25 Oregon (4-2) out of the Pac-12 on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 3 p.m. CT.

The Cyclones are having one of its greatest seasons in school history after claiming sole possession of first place in the final conference regular-season standings (8-1) and making the Big 12 Championship Game for the first time in school history.

Iowa State is 4-11 all-time in bowl games. Head coach Matt Campbell, who was named the 2020 Big 12 Coach of the Year, is the first Cyclone coach to take the team to four-straight bowl games.

Iowa State was No. 6 in the fourth College Football Playoff rankings, breaking the school record for highest ranking in any poll in school history.

Because of public health measures and restrictions in the state of Arizona due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fiesta Bowl will not be allowing fans to attend the game. Only the families of the student-athletes and coaches will be allowed to attend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire burns inside an apartment building.
Investigation underway after fire in Fairfax kills one
"Be Safe Wear A Mask" is seen painted on a downtown sidewalk, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Des...
Total number of people in Iowa who have died from COVID-19 stays unchanged
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots-fired incident at business on Southwest side
Kristofer Allan Erlbacher, 28, Woodbine, Iowa, was charged with first-degree murder after a...
Man charged with murder in deadly Iowa hit-and-run
Couple uncovers history when they find old newspapers during home renovation
Cedar Rapids couple uncover history after finding decades-old newspapers during home renovation

Latest News

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell yells at the referees after he thought an offsides call...
Cyclones rally comes up short in Big 12 championship game loss to Oklahoma 27-21
Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw (2) reacts after making a catch for a first down during the...
Cyclones, ranked #6, edge closer to college football playoff spot
Caitlin Clark fires her team up after the Hawkeyes came back from an 18-point deficit to defeat...
Clark’s 3-pointer gives Iowa comeback win over rival Iowa State
Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris (11) plays against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of...
Former Cyclone Monte Morris agrees to 3-year, $27M extension with Nuggets