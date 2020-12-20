Advertisement

Iowa set to face off against Missouri in the Music City Bowl

Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes have accepted an invitation to play in the Music City Bowl on Wednesday, December 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. The Hawkeyes (6-2) will face off against the Missouri Tigers (5-5) at 3:00 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN.

“Congratulations to coach Kirk Ferentz and our football student-athletes and the entire staff, for a successful 2020 season and our invitation to the Music City Bowl,” said Athletics Director Gary Barta in a statement released Sunday. “Their success in winning six straight games is a tribute to their dedication to improving from week to week. The focus, togetherness, and willingness to adapt that they have displayed throughout the entire summer and fall has been remarkable. This opportunity to compete in the postseason once again is well deserved.

The Hawkeyes will be appearing in their 34th bowl game in program history and their first appearance in the Music City Bowl.

The Hawkeyes are 6-7 all-time against Missouri, the last coming in a 27-24 win in the 2010 Insight Bowl.

