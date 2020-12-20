Advertisement

Four Texas children missing and in immediate danger

By Katy Mendez
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Travis County Sheriff’s office is searching for four children believed to be in immediate danger.

The children are Gabriella Garcia, Julian Garcia, Sebastian Garcia and Giovanna Garcia.

Gabriella Garcia is described as a 10-year-old Hispanic girl who is 4′9″ tall and weighs 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and flowered sweatpants.

Julian Garcia is described as a 7-year-old Hispanic boy, who is 4′06″ tall and weighs 75 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts.

Sebastian Garcia is described as a 3-year-old Hispanic boy who weighs 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Giovanna Garcia is a 2-year-old Hispanic girl, about 25 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a maroon Christmas cookie shirt.

Police are looking for Cesar Giovanni Garcia, in connection to their abduction, last heard from in Austin, Texas.

He is described as a 32-year-old Hispanic man.

He is 5′09″ and weighs around 240 pounds.

The suspect has black hair and brown eyes, and has a tattoo on his chest with “cidni” on it and an arm tattoo with “my city” on it.

The suspect is driving a white 2011 Chevrolet C15100 truck with a Texas license plate number of NNM1622.

Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at 512-854-9770 or 911.

