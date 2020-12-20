Advertisement

#DoItForMe, Video made by residents at a long term care facility in Anamosa pleading for people to get vaccinated

By Phil Reed
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) -Residents living at Anamosa Care Center in Anamosa say they want to get back to their normal lives. They want to do things like go the store, or hug their loved ones.

They are starting a hashtag called #DoItForMe. In the video (see above) residents pleading for people to get the vaccine. They believe it will allow them to have visitors, and go back out in the outside world.

Anamosa Care Center plans to start vaccinating workers and residents who want the shot at the end of this month. Leaders say it will still take time after getting the shots until they can have visitors.

