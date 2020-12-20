Changes to I-80/I-380 interchange this week

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT has announced some changes at the I-80/I-380 interchange in Coralville starting on Monday, December 21st.

Weather permitting, because of the the opening of Ramp H (I-80 eastbound to I-380 northbound), traffic will be moved to the new flyover ramp. Additionally, northbound U.S. 218 traffic will be shifted to new pavement in the median throughout the interchange.

Because of these traffic shifts, the following traffic impacts and changes should be anticipated:

The I-80 westbound to I-380 northbound ramp will be closed at 8 P.M. Monday night until 6:00 A.M. Tuesday morning. Traffic will be detoured to Coral Ridge Ave then to Forevergreen Road to access northbound I-380. The I-80 eastbound to I-380 northbound loop ramp will be closed beginning Monday night at 7:00 P.M. for up to 3 days to allow for traffic to be moved to the new flyover ramp. Traffic will be detoured to Coral Ridge Ave then to Forevergreen Road to access northbound I-380. Northbound U.S. 218 lanes will be reduced to a single lane permanently for the project until the reconstruction of the existing northbound I-380 is complete, when northbound traffic will be shifted to the new I-380 norhtbound. The U.S. 218 northbound to I-80 westbound loop ramp will be closed permanently. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 2 (Forevergreen Road) to access westbound I-80.

Additional overnight ramp closures and lane closures may be needed to complete the work. Details and detour maps on each traffic impact are listed below.

I-80 Eastbound to I-380 Northbound Ramp AND I-80 Westbound to I-380 Northbound Ramp Closure:

Weather permitting, I-80 westbound to I-380 northbound will be closed December 21st at 6:00 P.M. to Tuesday morning, December 22nd at 6:00 AM. For both closures, traffic will be detoured to Exit 240, Coral Ridge Avenue / IA 965 on I-80.

I-80 eastbound to I-380 northbound will be closed Monday, December 21st at 7:00 P.M. to December 24st at 7:00 P.M.

Drivers should anticipate travel delays due to reduced lanes.

I-380 Northbound to I-80 Westbound Ramp Closure:

Weather permitting, the I-380 northbound to I-80 westbound loop will be closed permanently Monday, December 21st at 8 PM. Traffic will detour to Exit 2 at Forevergreen Road.

I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound Ramp Closure:

Weather permitting, the I-380 southbound to I-80 eastbound loop will be closed Monday, December 21st, at 10:00 P.M. to Tuesday morning, December 22nd, at 2:00 A.M. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 93 at Melrose Avenue on southbound U.S. 218.

During construction, all closures are subject to change at any time.

If you drive the I-80/I-380 Systems Interchange, follow 511ia.org to get the most current information about closures, lane shifts, and other construction-related impacts.

