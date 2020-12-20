Cedar Rapids couple uncover history after finding decades-old newspapers during home renovation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids couple recently uncovered some city and even world history while doing some home renovations.

Some linoleum floor in their home was covering up more than one hundred newspapers, dating back to World War Two.

Kyle and Haley Lockart talked with KCRG-TV9 Photojournalist Randy Dirks on their discovery.

The Lockharts said they would like to save as many of the newspapers as they can. They also said they want to learn more about the papers and what they can do to preserve them.

But for now, they are enjoying reading them and said they find something new they missed every time they flip through those 80 year-old pages

