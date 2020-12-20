Advertisement

Authorities release name of man killed in Fairfax apartment fire

Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a late night apartment fire in Fairfax on Friday night.

Emergency crews responding to the fire found Ronald D. Weston, 43, of Fairfax, in an upstairs apartment. He was pronounced dead.

Authorities say they received a 911 call at 10:06 P.M. on Friday for a structure fire at 331 Vanderbilt Street. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the building which contains six apartments.

At this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined. The incident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Red Cross has been assisting those displaced because of the fire.

Linn County Sheriff Deputies, Sheriff Rescue 57, Fairfax Fire Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, and Area Ambulance all responded all responded to the fire.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire burns inside an apartment building.
Investigation underway after fire in Fairfax kills one
"Be Safe Wear A Mask" is seen painted on a downtown sidewalk, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Des...
Total number of people in Iowa who have died from COVID-19 stays unchanged
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots-fired incident at business on Southwest side
Kristofer Allan Erlbacher, 28, Woodbine, Iowa, was charged with first-degree murder after a...
Man charged with murder in deadly Iowa hit-and-run
Two teenagers arrested in Cedar Rapids after armed robbery

Latest News

A sign displaying "wear a mask" sits in front of the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center,...
138 people who died from COVID-19 added to Iowa’s total
The Amber alert is cancelled as four Texas children were found safe.
Discontinued Amber Alert as four Texas children are found safe
Couple uncovers history when they find old newspapers during home renovation
Cedar Rapids couple uncover history after finding decades-old newspapers during home renovation
Couple uncovers history when they find old newspapers during home renovation
Couple uncovers history when they find old newspapers during home renovation