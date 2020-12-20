Authorities release name of man killed in Fairfax apartment fire

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a late night apartment fire in Fairfax on Friday night.

Emergency crews responding to the fire found Ronald D. Weston, 43, of Fairfax, in an upstairs apartment. He was pronounced dead.

Authorities say they received a 911 call at 10:06 P.M. on Friday for a structure fire at 331 Vanderbilt Street. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the building which contains six apartments.

At this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined. The incident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Red Cross has been assisting those displaced because of the fire.

Linn County Sheriff Deputies, Sheriff Rescue 57, Fairfax Fire Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, and Area Ambulance all responded all responded to the fire.

