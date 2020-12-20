Advertisement

A little sunnier for Sunday before a windy Monday

By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Most areas will see much more in the way of sunshine for Sunday compared to the start of the weekend. This will help send temperatures into the mid to upper 30s.

Clouds increase this evening as a weak storm system passes generally to the northeast of our area. It could cause some flurries or light snow showers in the northeast half of eastern Iowa overnight, though amounts in areas that see this activity will be light.

Temperatures will be warmer on Monday, but with fairly strong and gusty winds, especially early on.

A chance for rain and snow arrives Wednesday, with precipitation ending early on Christmas Eve. Computer models are still not in great agreement about the evolution of this system, and we’ll be watching trends for any changes in impacts to the Christmas holiday.

The clearer trend, however, has been for less intensity of the cold air behind that system, but highs still fall below normal for the holiday.

