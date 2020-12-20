138 people who died from COVID-19 added to Iowa’s total

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The total number of people in Iowa who have died due to the novel coronavirus swelled again since Saturday morning, according to state data, after a couple of days with no change.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 1,158 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which now stands at 267,144 since the pandemic began. A total of 213,643 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 1,259 since the same time on Saturday.

138 people who died from COVID-19 were newly-reported in the last 24 hours. Iowa’s total number of people who have died from the virus is now 3,589.

639 people are in Iowa hospitals with COVID-19, a net decrease of 40 since Saturday morning’s report. 149 of those people are in intensive care units, a net increase of nine. 79 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of two. 93 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals over the last 24 hours, a rate consistent with the past few days.

An additional 4,188 people had test results reported by public and private labs over the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 27.7%. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that the state only releases the number of individuals who tested positive or negative for the first time, not the total number of tests including people who have tested more than once.

A total of 1,315,996 people in Iowa have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

