Total number of people in Iowa who have died from COVID-19 stays unchanged

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second day in a row, state officials have added no newly-reported people who have died from the novel coronavirus to Iowa’s total.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 1,871 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have been added to the state’s total since the same time on Friday morning, which now stands at 265,986. A total of 212,384 people are considered recovered from the disease.

Zero people were added to the state’s total number of deaths from COVID-19. The total number of people in Iowa who have died from the disease remains unchanged at 3,451.

679 people are hospitalized due to the disease, a net decrease of 22 in the last 24 hours. 140 of those people are in intensive care units, a net increase of four. 77 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of three. 95 people were newly-admitted to hospitals in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

An additional 5,858 people had test results reported by public and private labs over the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 31.9%. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that the state only releases the number of individuals who tested positive or negative for the first time, not the total number of tests including people who have tested more than once.

A total of 1,311,808 people in Iowa have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

