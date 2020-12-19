Sherrill man creates desks for students learning from home

SHERRILL, Iowa (KCRG) - Richard Szydlowski is a huge Iowa State University fan, a motorcycle rider, a woodworker, and a retired engineer.

“In the winter time, once it gets cold enough outside, I start working more inside doing projects,” he explained.

In this unusual year, he is helping kids, who are also working at home.

“What other people have experienced is that kids did not necessarily have a dedicated place to do their work,” he said. “This would give them a place to focus their learning time.”

He got the idea from other woodworkers in states like New Jersey and Minnesota.

“The first five desks, the ones I experimented with, are designs that other people came up with,” he mentioned. “And I took that together with kind of my woodworking skills and my engineering knowledge to come up with a design that I felt was solid, useful, functional and producible in quantity.”

He has delivered 12 desks to the Dubuque Community School District already, but, according to Amy Unmacht, executive director of the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools, the need is adding up.

“After the week of remote learning when students were on Zoom classes with teachers, then the teachers identified even a greater need,” she explained. “Right now we have approximately 70 requests for desks.”

That is why they are looking for volunteers to help Szydlowski out.

Ideally, they are looking for people with woodworking experience or that are interested in it. Unmacht says, though, everyone is welcomed to help out.

People interested in volunteering or donating are encouraged to contact the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools at 563-588-2700.

