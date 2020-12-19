Advertisement

Quiet and mild for the end of the weekend and start of the work week

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for a quiet end to the weekend with partly cloudy skies on Sunday and afternoon highs in the mid and upper 30s.

The week will start off mild, with highs around 40 both Monday and Tuesday. There is a very small chance for some morning flurries on Monday in the far northern sections of the state. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds along with gusty winds at times for the first half of the week.

Our main forecast focus continues to be a midweek system that could bring a wintry mix followed by snow to eastern Iowa Wednesday into Thursday with high temperatures falling into the teens by Christmas Eve Day.

