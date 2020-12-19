No. 3 Hawkeyes fall to No. 1 Gonzaga 99-88 in “March Madness in December!” showdown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCRG) - Third-ranked Iowa came up short against the the top team in the nation, falling to Gonzaga 99-88 in a matchup dubbed by some as “March Madness in December!” on Saturday.

Despite the 50 points put up between Luka Garza (with 30) and Joe Wieskamp (with 20) alone, the Hawkeyes had trouble landing 3-pointers, hitting just 4 of their 22 shots, with Gonzaga sinking 13 of their 26 attempts.

It also didn’t help that Gonzaga’s offense was solid, leading at one point by 20, with four of their starters finishing the game with points in the double-digits.

Despite being their first game since December 2nd because the team was exposed to COVID, Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs put up 27 points, while Drew Timme landed 15, Corey Kispert hit 13, and Joel Ayayi walked away with 11.

Next up, the Hawkeyes return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday night as they host Purdue.

