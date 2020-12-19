Advertisement

Marion firefighters play Santa to seniors

Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Linn County seniors got a present and a visit with firefighters on Friday.

It was all part of Home Instead Senior Care’s “Be a Santa to a Senior” program.

Marion Firefighters delivered 62 presents to 32 locations today, both residential and senior housing.

“It’s obviously a good feeling, some of these folks are folks that don’t have people locally,” said Capt. Shawn Fluharty of the Marion Fire Department. “They might get presents but they might not get any personally this year, so this might be the only gift that they actually get in person.”

Fluharty said this is a favorite event for the firefighters and the seniors.

The Marion Fire Department has been delivering gifts through this program for ten years.

Englert Theatre marquee lights up downtown Iowa City again
August 10th derecho sheds light on gaps in insurance policies
