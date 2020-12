MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar Lions split a doubleheader with the Kennedy Cougars on Friday night. In the girls game, the Lions defeated the Cougars 51-49 to improve to 2-0 on the season. With the loss, the Cougars drop to 0-3.

Kennedy got revenge in the boys game, defeating the Lions 59-48.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.