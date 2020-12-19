Advertisement

Granddaughter asks for help sending holiday cheer to grieving grandmother

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An Iowa City woman is asking for the public’s help in pulling off a Christmas surprise for her grandma who is grieving the loss of her husband over the holidays. David and Bev Megan of Coralville were married more than 30 years when he passed away unexpectedly in July.

“They were just kind of always there to pick each other up,” says Brittany Haddock, Bev’s granddaughter.

Bev was not able to be by her husband’s side at the time of his death.

“My grandma had just had a fall and she had broken her collar bone but with COVID she had been quarantined in the hospital,” Brittany told us.

She says Christmas is typically one of her grandmother’s favorite times of year, but this year is going to be difficult.

“She’s not only going to be home without my grandpa but she’s going to be home alone, “Brittany says.

Pandemic precautions are keeping her away from her children and 21 grandchildren.

“Given that my grandma is such a kid-oriented person I started just asking people, like Christmas cards or like send pictures that your kids have colored or artwork or even like pictures of your pets. Just anything to cheer her up,” Brittany told us.

Her plan is to laminate and clean the cards that come in and then surprise her grandma with them Christmas morning.

“Just to be able to do something for her because she’s done so much for us all of our whole lives. It means a lot and hopefully will bring her some Christmas cheer,” Brittany says.

You can address cards for the Christmas surprise to Grandma Bev c/o Brittany Haddock 2290 Willenbrock Circle Iowa City, IA 52245.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Celebration Farm, Iowa City.
Wedding venue sticks to no refund policy despite pandemic
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Goodwill of the Heartland receives $10,000,000 from MacKenzie Scott
Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
(Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
Iowa reports additional 97 COVID-19 related deaths

Latest News

As of Friday they had delivered 12 desks to Dubuque families. The Foundation for Dubuque Public...
Sherrill man creates desks for students learning at home
TSA continues collecting guns at record rates even during a pandemic
TSA continues collecting guns at record rates even during a pandemic
Bertoldo Zuniga, 67, is facing multiple charges, including vehicular homicide by OWI, and...
Des Moines man charged after traffic accident kills woman
Dubuque City Council approves sale of former Flexsteel facility to Simmons