Granddaughter asks for help sending holiday cheer to grieving grandmother

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An Iowa City woman is asking for the public’s help in pulling off a Christmas surprise for her grandma who is grieving the loss of her husband over the holidays. David and Bev Megan of Coralville were married more than 30 years when he passed away unexpectedly in July.

“They were just kind of always there to pick each other up,” says Brittany Haddock, Bev’s granddaughter.

Bev was not able to be by her husband’s side at the time of his death.

“My grandma had just had a fall and she had broken her collar bone but with COVID she had been quarantined in the hospital,” Brittany told us.

She says Christmas is typically one of her grandmother’s favorite times of year, but this year is going to be difficult.

“She’s not only going to be home without my grandpa but she’s going to be home alone, “Brittany says.

Pandemic precautions are keeping her away from her children and 21 grandchildren.

“Given that my grandma is such a kid-oriented person I started just asking people, like Christmas cards or like send pictures that your kids have colored or artwork or even like pictures of your pets. Just anything to cheer her up,” Brittany told us.

Her plan is to laminate and clean the cards that come in and then surprise her grandma with them Christmas morning.

“Just to be able to do something for her because she’s done so much for us all of our whole lives. It means a lot and hopefully will bring her some Christmas cheer,” Brittany says.

You can address cards for the Christmas surprise to Grandma Bev c/o Brittany Haddock 2290 Willenbrock Circle Iowa City, IA 52245.

