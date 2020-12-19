Englert Theatre marquee lights up downtown Iowa City again

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Englert Theatre marquee in downtown Iowa City is lit up again-- almost eight months after being taken down, and people gathered Friday night to celebrate and look up at it.

The lighting of the Englert Theatre marquee doesn’t just represent the return of an icon in downtown Iowa City. It also marks a capstone moment for the Englert Theatre and FilmScene’s Strengthen Grow Evolve campaign. The campaign is in it’s closing act, with only weeks left. So far, $5.2 million has come in- that’s money that opened FilmScene’s new location at The Chauncy -- just blocks away- and restored the Englert Theatre inside and out. It has two milestones left to hit-- the $5.5 and $6-million marks. ”With that, that means our organizations can start next year on stronger footing. Will pay for all of our capital expenses from the campaign and that means we won’t take on additional debt during this really challenging time,” says Director of Development Katie Roche.

Roche says the capital campaign is also critical to carrying both spaces through the pandemic, as the arts have largely been shut down. That means lost money from ticket sales and concessions. She says reaching $6 million would go above finishing the renovations, and help hire staff to boost more engagement to let people know what they’re working to bring. ”This is a moment of hope. This is what happens when communities come together and see what they believe in, and our community tonight is saying they believe in the arts,” says Roche.

