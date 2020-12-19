Cyclones rally comes up short in Big 12 championship game loss to Oklahoma 27-21
No. 6 Iowa State’s second-half comeback shut down after Brock Purdy interception
ARLINGTON, Texas (KCRG) - Iowa State’s second-half comeback just wasn’t enough in their 27-21 loss to No.10 Oklahoma, the Cyclones’ first appearance in a Big 12 championship game in team history.
Despite putting up 14 points after trailing by 17 at the start of the second-half, No. 6 Iowa State’s rally was shutdown for good after a Brock Purdy interception (his third of the game) with a little over a minute left in the 4th quarter.
The first-half was a rough one for Iowa State.
Cyclone’s defensive back Isheem Young being ejected 33-seconds into the game for targeting call after a hit on Oklahoma receiver Drake Stoops that saw Young’s shoulder made contact with Stoops’ helmet as Stoops was falling backwards after a reception.
And coach Matt Campbell went into a fit of rage and seemingly had to be escorted off the field after a missed offsides call after Sooners linemen appeared to cross the line of scrimmage twice, forcing the Cyclones to call a timeout.
The Sooners finished the first-half with 3 touchdowns and a field goal, while all Iowa State had to show for their efforts was a missed field goal, an interception and a touchdown.
Sooners Quarterback Spencer Rattler threw a 45-yard touchdown to Marvin Mims at the end of the 1st quarter and also ran in a touchdown at the end of the first-half.
After another interception early in the 3rd quarter, Iowa State would put up 14 more points in the second-half after Big 12 rushing leader Breece Hall ran for two touchdowns.
The Sooners responded with another field goal with two minutes left in the game. But Purdy’s interception sealed Iowa State’s fate.
Iowa State hasn’t won a conference football title since sharing the 1912 Missouri Valley Conference championship with Nebraska.
The Cyclones, still with a chance for their first nine-win season since 2000, are set to play in a bowl game for the fourth consecutive season.
The Sooners walked away with their sixth consecutive Big 12 title and are bowl-bound for the 22nd year in a row, likely the Cotton Bowl on December 30th.
