Cyclones rally comes up short in Big 12 championship game loss to Oklahoma 27-21

ARLINGTON, Texas (KCRG) - Iowa State’s second-half comeback just wasn’t enough in their 27-21 loss to No.10 Oklahoma, the Cyclones’ first appearance in a Big 12 championship game in team history.

Despite putting up 14 points after trailing by 17 at the start of the second-half, No. 6 Iowa State’s rally was shutdown for good after a Brock Purdy interception (his third of the game) with a little over a minute left in the 4th quarter.

INTERCEPTED 😱



Brock Purdy gets picked off and Oklahoma wins the Big 12 Championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/JJhjQfuwV8 — ESPN (@espn) December 19, 2020

The first-half was a rough one for Iowa State.

Cyclone’s defensive back Isheem Young being ejected 33-seconds into the game for targeting call after a hit on Oklahoma receiver Drake Stoops that saw Young’s shoulder made contact with Stoops’ helmet as Stoops was falling backwards after a reception.

Iowa State DB and Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year Isheem Young was ejected for targeting early in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/zf1TEzqGHG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2020

And coach Matt Campbell went into a fit of rage and seemingly had to be escorted off the field after a missed offsides call after Sooners linemen appeared to cross the line of scrimmage twice, forcing the Cyclones to call a timeout.

Matt Campbell LOST IT after there was no offside call on this play 👀 pic.twitter.com/o7oyn4GH1f — ESPN (@espn) December 19, 2020

The Sooners finished the first-half with 3 touchdowns and a field goal, while all Iowa State had to show for their efforts was a missed field goal, an interception and a touchdown.

All he does is make picks‼️@trenorwood_3 with his fourth INT of the season 💥



📺 ABC | https://t.co/euHLlc2asY pic.twitter.com/QrueRmxMpZ — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 19, 2020

Sooners Quarterback Spencer Rattler threw a 45-yard touchdown to Marvin Mims at the end of the 1st quarter and also ran in a touchdown at the end of the first-half.

After another interception early in the 3rd quarter, Iowa State would put up 14 more points in the second-half after Big 12 rushing leader Breece Hall ran for two touchdowns.

WE'VE GOT A GAME 🍿



Iowa State has come back to pull within 3 with just over 5 minutes left on ABC 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RVunoySgrx — ESPN (@espn) December 19, 2020

The Sooners responded with another field goal with two minutes left in the game. But Purdy’s interception sealed Iowa State’s fate.

Iowa State hasn’t won a conference football title since sharing the 1912 Missouri Valley Conference championship with Nebraska.

The Cyclones, still with a chance for their first nine-win season since 2000, are set to play in a bowl game for the fourth consecutive season.

The Sooners walked away with their sixth consecutive Big 12 title and are bowl-bound for the 22nd year in a row, likely the Cotton Bowl on December 30th.

