Clouds settle in for the start of the weekend

By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds will plague us in eastern Iowa once again today, limiting temperatures to a very small range during the course of the day. Expect a light extra chill from northwest breezes as highs reach the low to mid 30s.

Sunday brings a little more sunshine after clouds break a bit overnight, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. 40s are possible Monday and Tuesday, which will likely be some of the warmest air of the week. However, this time of year it comes at a price, with windy conditions expected at the onset on Monday.

A storm system develops in the central United States, affecting our weather with a rain and snow chance on Wednesday, with lingering light snow possible early on Thursday. Overall impacts, at this time, seem minor, but we’ll be watching.

Much colder air settles in for the Christmas holiday, before bouncing back to near normal by the weekend.

