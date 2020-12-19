Advertisement

City High takes down West High in overtime to spoil Moe’s stellar debut

Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City High Little Hawks defeated the West High Trojans for the first time since 2016 on Friday evening. The Little Hawks won in overtime 77-71 to improve to 1-0 on the season. With the loss, the Trojans drop to 0-1.

The Little Hawks were victorious despite an incredible game from West High’s Pete Moe, who made his debut for the Trojans and scored 41 points.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Goodwill of the Heartland receives $10,000,000 from MacKenzie Scott
Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19
The Celebration Farm, Iowa City.
Wedding venue sticks to no refund policy despite pandemic
Iowa bar owners say they're able to breathe a little easier now that Governor Reynolds has...
Iowa bar owners respond after Gov. Reynolds loosens restrictions
Two teenagers arrested in Cedar Rapids after armed robbery

Latest News

West High tops City High
Trojans open season with 75-63 win over rival City High
The Cedar Rapids Washington girls basketball team dominated rival Jefferson on Friday evening,...
Cedar Rapids Washington sweeps rival Jefferson in doubleheader
Kennedy splits DH with Linn-Mar
Linn-Mar & Kennedy split Friday night doubleheader
Linn-Mar splits with Kennedy