City High takes down West High in overtime to spoil Moe’s stellar debut

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City High Little Hawks defeated the West High Trojans for the first time since 2016 on Friday evening. The Little Hawks won in overtime 77-71 to improve to 1-0 on the season. With the loss, the Trojans drop to 0-1.

The Little Hawks were victorious despite an incredible game from West High’s Pete Moe, who made his debut for the Trojans and scored 41 points.

