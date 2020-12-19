Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Washington sweeps rival Jefferson in doubleheader

By Josh Christensen
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Washington swept a girl/boy basketball doubleheader versus rival Jefferson on Friday night.

In the girls’ game, Washington dominated with a 90-67 win. The Warriors improve to 3-0 on the season while the J-Hawks fall to 0-2 overall.

In the boys’ matchup, the Warriors only led 30-26 at halftime, but pulled away in the second half to win, 69-48. The Warriors improve to 2-1 overall and the J-Hawks fall to 0-2 overall.

