Cedar Rapids Washington sweeps rival Jefferson in doubleheader

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Washington swept a girl/boy basketball doubleheader versus rival Jefferson on Friday night.

In the girls’ game, Washington dominated with a 90-67 win. The Warriors improve to 3-0 on the season while the J-Hawks fall to 0-2 overall.

In the boys’ matchup, the Warriors only led 30-26 at halftime, but pulled away in the second half to win, 69-48. The Warriors improve to 2-1 overall and the J-Hawks fall to 0-2 overall.

