Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots-fired incident at business on Southwest side

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shots-fired incident on the Southwest side reported early Saturday morning.

Authorities say police were called to Jim’s Food at 812 6th Street SW at 1:59 A.M. They say a building at the location was struck by a bullet, which resulted in property damage.

No arrests have been made. Police say the investigation is still active.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.