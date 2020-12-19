Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots-fired incident at business on Southwest side

(WITN)
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shots-fired incident on the Southwest side reported early Saturday morning.

Authorities say police were called to Jim’s Food at 812 6th Street SW at 1:59 A.M. They say a building at the location was struck by a bullet, which resulted in property damage.

No arrests have been made. Police say the investigation is still active.

