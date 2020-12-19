Authorities investigating fatal structure fire

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - A late night building fire in Fairfax killed a man and displaced several others.

It happened around 10:00 PM on December 18th, on the 300 block of Vanderbilt Street.

Linn County Sheriff Deputies, Sheriff Rescue 57, Fairfax Fire Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, and Area Ambulance responded.

Emergency personnel discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the six apartment building structure. One male was found in an upstairs apartment and pronounced deceased. The American Red Cross has been contacted for those displaced.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. At this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined. The name of the deceased will be released at a later time, pending notification of next of kin.

