Advertisement

Authorities investigating fatal structure fire

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - A late night building fire in Fairfax killed a man and displaced several others.

It happened around 10:00 PM on December 18th, on the 300 block of Vanderbilt Street.

Linn County Sheriff Deputies, Sheriff Rescue 57, Fairfax Fire Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, and Area Ambulance responded.

Emergency personnel discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the six apartment building structure. One male was found in an upstairs apartment and pronounced deceased. The American Red Cross has been contacted for those displaced.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. At this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined. The name of the deceased will be released at a later time, pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Goodwill of the Heartland receives $10,000,000 from MacKenzie Scott
Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19
Iowa bar owners say they're able to breathe a little easier now that Governor Reynolds has...
Iowa bar owners respond after Gov. Reynolds loosens restrictions
Two teenagers arrested in Cedar Rapids after armed robbery
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Williams Blvd in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Firefighters with the Marion Fire Department played Santa to senior citizens in Linn County,...
Marion firefighters play Santa to seniors
Englert Theatre marquee lights up downtown Iowa City again
Englert Theatre marquee lights up downtown Iowa City again
Englert Theatre marquee lights up downtown Iowa City again
Englert Theatre marquee lights up downtown Iowa City again
August 10th derecho sheds light on gaps in insurance policies
August 10th derecho sheds light on gaps in insurance policies