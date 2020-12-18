Two teenagers arrested in Cedar Rapids after armed robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have arrested two teenagers following an alleged armed robbery in the parking lot of a gas station early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the reported robbery just before 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the Cenex Gas Station at 502 E Avenue NW.

The two victims of the robbery said they had set up a sales transaction on social media and planned to sell some tennis shoes to someone.

Police said they were able to locate two people matching the description of the suspects walking near 400 F Avenue NW. Police recovered the stolen property and took both suspects into custody, charged them with robbery in the first degree.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department recommends residents use their parking lot, located at 505 1st Street SW, as a designated meeting spot when exchanging items from online marketplace sales.

