Advertisement

Two teenagers arrested in Cedar Rapids after armed robbery

Man arrested for distribution of narcotics.
Man arrested for distribution of narcotics.(MGN online)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have arrested two teenagers following an alleged armed robbery in the parking lot of a gas station early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the reported robbery just before 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the Cenex Gas Station at 502 E Avenue NW.

The two victims of the robbery said they had set up a sales transaction on social media and planned to sell some tennis shoes to someone.

Police said they were able to locate two people matching the description of the suspects walking near 400 F Avenue NW. Police recovered the stolen property and took both suspects into custody, charged them with robbery in the first degree.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department recommends residents use their parking lot, located at 505 1st Street SW, as a designated meeting spot when exchanging items from online marketplace sales.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Celebration Farm, Iowa City.
Wedding venue sticks to no refund policy despite pandemic
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
(Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
Iowa reports additional 97 COVID-19 related deaths
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
The Ottumwa Courier reports that the Iowa Board of Parole has decided to release Michael...
Iowa man convicted of murder as a teen granted parole

Latest News

Dubuque to take over Asbury summer rec programs
A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Cedar Rapids.
Pedestrian injured after being hit by a car in Cedar Rapids
Federal officials say the stress of being around so much death and caring for patients is...
Medical workers impacted by COVID-19 stress
The Trump administration says it shared Pence getting the vaccine live at the white house to...
Pence gets COVID-19 vaccine live to bolster public confidence
University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz tested positive for covid-19.
University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for covid-19