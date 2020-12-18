Tiffin couple surprise Coralville server with $500 tip

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tiffin couple surprised a stranger with a generous gift just in time for the holidays.

Ben and Kristy Good say they got the idea from watching a Facebook video. They decided to raise money online to leave a surprise tip at a restaurant and the couple posted online asking for donations towards the tip.

When their fund reached $400 dollars they decided to pitch in their own $100 dollar donation and then turned to Facebook for nominations.

That’s when they received a message from a server at Red Lobster in Coralville who mentioned her co-worker, Chelsea Vargas.



“The story seemed super touching,” said Ben Good. “She had falling apparently on some hard times. I didn’t really go into much detail of the story, its not really my place. I just knew that somebody needed help and that she got nominated and I said well if she got nominated she must touch other people’s lives somehow so I said let’s go touch her life.”

The couple requested a table in Vargas’ section and ordered a desert to share. When they got their check is when they presented the surprise tip.

Vargas said it was completely unexpected.

“You know its been a really hard year for many many reasons,” said Vargas. “I think its just the universe telling me you know keep waking up every day going to work. You’re doing your best and here’s a little break. Here’s a little breath.”

The Goods say they are grateful to everyone that donated. They say they are glad to see the gift meant so much to Vargas.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.