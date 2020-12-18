Advertisement

Study shows COVID-19 disproportionately impacts people in need

By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new study done by the United Ways of Iowa and UNI goes in-depth on who may be struggling because of the pandemic.

The survey found families earning less than $50-thousand were worried about affording the necessities, food, and shelter. It showed the pandemic was especially hurting those who were already financially vulnerable.

“Currently, I am late on rent, and we’re also about $2500 behind on electricity,” said Nick Stokes of Cedar Rapids.

Stokes, who lives on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids, said 2020 had been anything but kind to him, his girlfriend, and 1-year-old baby.

“It makes you feel terrible,” he said. “It makes me feel like I should be able to pay my bills and have the payments on time.”

His girlfriend lost her job temporarily. He tested positive for COVID-19 and had to take time away. Now, he’s just trying to pay the bills for the rest of the year.

“This year has just been a lot tougher,” Stokes said.

A new survey from the United Ways of Iowa and UNI from September to early November showed Stokes isn’t alone. Thousands of Iowans were in a similar spot, and the pandemic was disproportionately affecting people with household incomes below $50,000. Especially over worries about paying for food, utilities, and housing.

“The survey helps us shed light on a problem that we see every day,” said United Ways of Iowa Executive Director Deann Cook.

Cook pointed to more Iowans reporting their household income was down, and more people relying on state aid was up. It wasn’t job stability, but more people not able to work because of childcare issues or fewer hours of work.

“There’s a significant number of folks that are facing extreme challenges that we’re trying to bring light to,” Cook said. “We’re trying to find ways to address and support those families and those Iowans.”

As 2020 comes to an end, Stokes said this was something that any parent of any age could probably relate to.

“I should be able to give my son a better Christmas,” Stokes said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
Iowa using $10M in virus aid to fund state police officers
The Celebration Farm, Iowa City.
Wedding venue sticks to no refund policy despite pandemic
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on...
Gov. Reynolds makes adjustments to disaster emergency proclamation as hospitalizations decline
Sign at Tyson Foods' Waterloo plant.
Seven Tyson employees fired after wagering investigation
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city

Latest News

Tiffin couple Ben and Kristy Good surprise Coralville waitress Chelsea Vargas with a $500 tip...
Tiffin couple surprise Coralville server with $500 tip
Iowa City Downtown District tests 'warming huts' as outdoor seating for winter season
Downtown Iowa City testing ‘warming huts’ as winter outdoor seating
Iowa City Downtown District tests 'warming huts' as outdoor seating for winter season
Iowa City Downtown District tests 'warming huts' as outdoor seating for winter season
File photo
Bankers say economy is improving in rural parts of 10 states
A customer at a post office in Cedar Rapids
Post offices getting busier as Christmas approaches