Study shows COVID-19 disproportionately impacts people in need

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new study done by the United Ways of Iowa and UNI goes in-depth on who may be struggling because of the pandemic.

The survey found families earning less than $50-thousand were worried about affording the necessities, food, and shelter. It showed the pandemic was especially hurting those who were already financially vulnerable.

“Currently, I am late on rent, and we’re also about $2500 behind on electricity,” said Nick Stokes of Cedar Rapids.

Stokes, who lives on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids, said 2020 had been anything but kind to him, his girlfriend, and 1-year-old baby.

“It makes you feel terrible,” he said. “It makes me feel like I should be able to pay my bills and have the payments on time.”

His girlfriend lost her job temporarily. He tested positive for COVID-19 and had to take time away. Now, he’s just trying to pay the bills for the rest of the year.

“This year has just been a lot tougher,” Stokes said.

A new survey from the United Ways of Iowa and UNI from September to early November showed Stokes isn’t alone. Thousands of Iowans were in a similar spot, and the pandemic was disproportionately affecting people with household incomes below $50,000. Especially over worries about paying for food, utilities, and housing.

“The survey helps us shed light on a problem that we see every day,” said United Ways of Iowa Executive Director Deann Cook.

Cook pointed to more Iowans reporting their household income was down, and more people relying on state aid was up. It wasn’t job stability, but more people not able to work because of childcare issues or fewer hours of work.

“There’s a significant number of folks that are facing extreme challenges that we’re trying to bring light to,” Cook said. “We’re trying to find ways to address and support those families and those Iowans.”

As 2020 comes to an end, Stokes said this was something that any parent of any age could probably relate to.

“I should be able to give my son a better Christmas,” Stokes said.

