Staffers at MercyOne Northeast Iowa get vaccinated from first shipment from Pfizer

Janel Clark, a respiratory therapist at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, is the first...
Janel Clark, a respiratory therapist at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, is the first recipient of the hospital's Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, December 17, 2020.(MercyOne Northeast Iowa)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne Northeast Iowa in Waterloo has received their first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday afternoon, six of the hospital’s frontline workers received the vaccine.

MercyOne Northeast Iowa submitted the videos below of today’s shipment, including an interview with Dr. Stuart Feldman, medical director of MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center’s Emergency Department:

