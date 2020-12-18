Staffers at MercyOne Northeast Iowa get vaccinated from first shipment from Pfizer

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne Northeast Iowa in Waterloo has received their first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday afternoon, six of the hospital’s frontline workers received the vaccine.

MercyOne Northeast Iowa submitted the videos below of today’s shipment, including an interview with Dr. Stuart Feldman, medical director of MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center’s Emergency Department:

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.