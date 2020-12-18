Advertisement

South wind boosts us into the 30s today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a warmer day overall with highs into the mid-upper 30s over much of the area. This will come along with another layer of clouds in addition to a south wind. Tonight into tomorrow morning, a cold front moves through which may lead to an isolated rain or snow shower. Overall impacts are expected to remain very low. As we look ahead, temperatures will generally stay in the 30s early next week with a few lower 40s also possible. We’re continuing to watch a much colder airmass that will push temperatures down in a big way by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Within that cold air, snow showers may occur and wind chills may be below zero. Have a good weekend!

