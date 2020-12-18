Advertisement

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Iowa remains steady in November

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development on Friday reported Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in November.

That’s a slight drop from 3.7 percent from October. The U.S. unemployment rate in November dropped to 6.7 percent.

“November’s rate remained steady as Iowa’s workforce adjusts to the seasonal shifts we typically see this time of year,” Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said.

IWD reported 57,900 unemployed Iowans in November, a decline from the 59,900 in October.

Unemployment in the state peaked in April with 188,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The number of initial unemployment insurance claims reached a peak of 157,324 at that time.

Initial unemployment claims increased last month by 6,013 from October, but have fallen from the peak in April by 157,324.

