Santas get creative to spread holiday cheer during pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Santa portrayers are having to get creative when it comes to spreading holiday cheer during the pandemic. The same goes for those who are used to welcoming Santa this time of year like the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

“We typically would have Santa scheduled to come in once a week,” says Emily Baxter, Child Life Programming Specialist at UIHC.

This year those visits are coming via zoom and over the “North Pole” radio which has helped them connect kids to Santa in the past. Earlier this week it was Konner Traylor’s turn to take a call from Santa. Traylor was shocked when Santa knew he was a Hawkeye fan.

“How did you know, I’m a huge fan!” he told Santa over the radio.

“It was really great to see the joy, the smiles that the kids got by talking directly to Santa Claus,” Baxter told me.

Tony Melton, a Santa portrayer in Cedar Rapids says this time of year he is typically making his rounds, including hospital visits.

“It’s a mixture of corporate, families, hospitals, tree lighting ceremony,” he told us.

This year he says it’s all about getting creative to reach people.

“You do the porch drive-bys, you do the house drive-bys,” he says.

He plays “Santa Biker” on his bright red motorcycle which he used to drive by a birthday party earlier this year.

“We have this pandemic but Christmas is still alive,” he told us.

Earlier this week Melton even showed up to wave at cars coming through the food giveaway put on by Hy-Vee.

“When you find something that’s going on you take the chance you go out, intermingle with the community let them know that hey Santa Clause is still here,” he says.

