Advertisement

LIVE: Pence to receive COVID-19 vaccine at White House

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Vice President Mike Pence will be receiving the coronavirus vaccine Friday morning, soon to be followed by members of Congress.

Pence and his wife Karen will receive their vaccinations at the White House, followed by Surgeon General Jerome Adams, on live television. The event is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. EST.

Vice President Mike Pence will receive his coronavirus vaccination Friday.
Vice President Mike Pence will receive his coronavirus vaccination Friday.(Source: Pool/CNN/file)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have both announced they will get the vaccine within days.

All members of Congress are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on the orders of the capitol attending physician.

According to protocol, representatives and senators are considered to be part of essential operations for the continuity of the government, but they will have to make an appointment first.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to get his first COVID-19 vaccination early next week.

President Donald Trump, who has already had coronavirus, won’t get it until it’s recommended by doctors.

The White House medical team said Trump is still receiving the benefits of the monoclonal antibody cocktail he was given during his hospital stay.

We are continuing to see a widespread increase in rates of COVID-19 cases in the United States. Looking at the number of...

Posted by CDC on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Celebration Farm, Iowa City.
Wedding venue sticks to no refund policy despite pandemic
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
(Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
Iowa reports additional 97 COVID-19 related deaths
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
The Ottumwa Courier reports that the Iowa Board of Parole has decided to release Michael...
Iowa man convicted of murder as a teen granted parole

Latest News

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Williams Blvd in Cedar Rapids
Prisons have been coronavirus hot spots.
1 in 5 prisoners in the US has had COVID-19, 1,700 have died
Iowa still in red zone despite decreasing COVID-19 cases, test positivity
The latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force shows Iowa is seeing a decrease...
Task Force: Iowa COVID-19 rates decreasing, still at high levels