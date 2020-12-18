Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Williams Blvd in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have partially closed Williams Boulevard after they say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday morning.

Officials said it happened just after 6 a.m. at 2602 Williams Boulevard, just north of 16th Avenue.

They have not yet reported the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries, or details about the vehicle involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

