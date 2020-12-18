Patchy fog & light precipitation possible tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some could see a few breaks in the clouds through the evening, but overall expect mostly cloudy skies.

With snow melting and extra moisture around, areas may see patchy fog after sunset through the overnight hours. A cold front pushes through tonight as well, which could bring light precipitation, either an isolated rain shower or flurries. Overall, impacts are low with this system.

Highs through the weekend in the low to mid-30s. Another system moves through Sunday night and into Monday that could bring the chance of flurries north of Highway 30 and windy conditions for all of eastern Iowa through the middle of the week. Temperatures will briefly be in the 40s before tumbling by the Christmas holiday.

