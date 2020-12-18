Advertisement

More Americans are wearing masks, study says

By CNN
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - More Americans are masking up.

That’s according to a survey released Friday by the Kaiser Foundation.

Among the findings, 73 percent of those questioned say facial coverings are “part of everyone’s responsibility to protect the health of others.”

Twenty-three percent said mask wearing is a personal choice.

As for the COVID-19 pandemic, 51 percent believe the worst is yet to come, while roughly 25 percent say the worst has passed by.

More than 1,600 people were included in the survey.

